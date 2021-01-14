https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/de-blasio-boasts-ny-will-terminate-business-trump-organization/

(ZEROHEDGE) – In a display of complete irony and hubris, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – singlehandedly responsible for turning NYC into a ghost town over the last 12 months – took to Twitter yesterday to boast about the city ending its business relationships with the Trump Organization.

“New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists,” he wrote. “We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course.”

De Blasio also took to MSNBC this week, stating on the air: “The contracts make very clear: If the leadership of a company is engaged in illegal activity, we have the right to sever the contract. Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity.”

