The U.S. Capitol police officer who died following the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion is believed to have suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that contributed to his death. This fact complicates the mainstream media’s narrative, which seeks to pin the officer’s death on supposedly violent pro-Trump protesters. The media is trying to forge resentment against Trump and conservative activists in the eyes of Middle America, using the fallen officer as a cause celebre. But even the officer’s family is pleading with the public not to politicize his death as narrative-busting details emerge.

Brian Sicknick was reportedly “injured” during the Capitol protest and media and activists ran with the story that Trump protesters hit him with a fire extinguisher. But Propublica reported that Sicknick told his brother he was merely pepper-sprayed. Where did the fire extinguisher story come from? ProPublica also noted Sicknick’s blood clot and stroke and use of a ventilator, according to Western Journal.

“He texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape. Apparently he collapsed in the Capitol and they resuscitated him using CPR,” the officer’s brother Ken Sicknick told ProPublica.

ABC reported that sources said Sicknick died from “medical condition” complications while being unable to retrieve video of anyone hitting him with a fire extinguisher, as noted by Western Journal.

“Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue. Please honor Brian’s life and service and respect our privacy while we move forward in doing the same. Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember. Thank you,” stated the Sicknick family statement.

The U.S. military is currently guarding the U.S. Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s disputed inauguration to the presidency on January 20. The mainstream media is pushing the narrative that Trump supporters are domestic terrorists, and of course the FBI and members of the political class including Lindsey Graham are vowing to prosecute the patriotic protesters.

Mainstream media pushed sickening disinformation during the course of the Capitol riot. For instance, a Huffington Post reporter named Matt Fuller falsely claimed that Trump supporters were firing gunshots into the U.S. Senate chamber, despite the fact that this was not true. “They’re shooting into the chamber,” Fuller tweeted. That tweet, now deleted, went viral. Did it incite tensions? In reality, Capitol Police shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a protester and Air Force veteran who did not fire at the cops.

