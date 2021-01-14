https://www.theepochtimes.com/delta-blocking-dc-bound-passengers-from-checking-guns-ahead-of-bidens-inauguration_3657234.html

Passengers flying to Washington won’t be allowed to check guns, Delta’s CEO announced Thursday. The new policy will start this weekend and run past the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. “We’re going to not allow anyone to check a firearm into any of the metro D.C. airports,” CEO Ed Bastian said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Exceptions will be made for law enforcement officers who are authorized to carry weapons. “We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks up in Washington,” Bastian added. Because of the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, tens of thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed to the nation’s capital, along with other law enforcement officials. President Donald Trump declared an emergency around the inauguration, enabling a heightened security presence in the days leading up to the swearing-in. Another airline, American Airlines, said last week that …

