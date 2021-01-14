https://www.oann.com/delta-confirms-no-fly-list-for-passengers-heckling-senators-other-airlines-implement-restrictions-ahead-of-inauguration/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=delta-confirms-no-fly-list-for-passengers-heckling-senators-other-airlines-implement-restrictions-ahead-of-inauguration

January 14, 2021

Delta Airlines is cracking down on passengers who were seen harassing Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham — as part of a wider range of restrictions.

On Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian confirmed the passengers would be banned as part of an increase in security measures following last week’s violent protest at the U.S. Capitol. In separate viral videos, Delta passengers were seen harassing both senators for speaking out against President Trump.

According to ‘Reuters,’ Delta’s decision was part of a wider security crackdown, which replaced 880 people on the ‘no-fly list’ “for not wearing masks” or for “unruly behavior related to the election.”

However, some passengers claim they were kicked off a Delta flight for merely supporting President Trump. According to reports, one man said he was forced off the plane for saying “Trump 2020.”

In the meantime, Delta said it is banning most passengers from checking in firearms on flights headed to Washington D.C. However, some authorized personnel, such as law enforcement, will be allowed to check-in firearms.

“One thing we’re going to do — is we’re going to not allow anyone to check a firearm into any of the Metro D.C. airports starting this weekend and carrying through next week,” Bastian stated. “Unless you are law enforcement and authorized to be carrying one.”

The CEO of Delta also noted authorities are on high alert and remain in contact with local and federal intelligence agencies. Meanwhile, American Airlines is enforcing new restrictions in response to the national unrest, as well.

American Airlines said they will not be serving alcoholic beverages on flights to and from airports near D.C. until January 21. This decision came as thousands of National Guardsmen remain stationed around the nation’s capital to support law enforcement. They plan to stifle any attempts at violence ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

