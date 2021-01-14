https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/delta-romney-graham/2021/01/14/id/1005669

Customers who hounded Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at airports recently have been placed on Delta Air Lines’ no-fly list.

Reuters reported Delta had put 880 people on its no-fly list for not complying with its mask requirements, and had banned others for harassing passengers or unruly behavior related to the U.S. election results, a spokesman said.

Viral videos showed Romney and Graham being heckled by supporters of President Donald Trump after both senators expressed opposition to challenging last week’s Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Romney was confronted at the Salt Lake City airport the day before the electoral certification, and then while aboard a flight to Washington, D.C.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?” one woman asked Romney while he waited at the gate.

Graham was harassed at Reagan National Airport in in D.C. on Friday. Video shows a group of people following Graham through the airport.

“Audit the vote!” and “You know it was rigged,” in reference to the presidential election, were heard being directed at Graham.

A joint session of Congress met Jan. 6 to certify the electoral voting results. The process was interrupted when demonstrators protesting the presidential election, violently attacked the Capitol.

Trump alleged voter fraud in several key battleground states gave the election to Biden.

Delta confirmed the Reuters report in a statement to The Hill, but did not offer any additional details.

The ban came as the Federal Aviation Administration said it will tighten enforcement of penalties against passengers that physically or verbally threaten airline crew or passengers.

The Associated Press reported the FAA cited a “disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior” due to people refusing to wear masks and violence at the Capitol.

Also Thursday, Delta announced it will not allow travelers flying to Washington area airports to check firearms on its flights before Biden’s inauguration, Chief Executive Ed Bastian told CNBC.

