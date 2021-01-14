https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/delta-puts-utah-patriots-confronted-mitt-romney-airport-no-fly-list/

Delta put the patriots who heckled RINO Senator Mitt Romney at Salt Lake City airport on their no-fly list, Fox 13 reported.

Romney was confronted by Utah patriots en route to DC last Tuesday, ahead of the Stop the Steal protests.

Prior to boarding, a woman walked up and confronted him while filming the encounter. Before she could even get a word out, the senator barked at her to put her mask on.

“Don’t tell me what to do,” the brave patriot responded.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?” she asked.

“You didn’t even support him in the election,” she said.

“No, I did not,” Romney responded.

“Why not?” she asked.

“For reasons I explained at the time,” Romney said.

As Romney got on the plane, a chant of “traitor” broke out after a woman yelled for the passengers to let him know what they think.

“We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden, Mitt Romney,” a woman shouted. “You don’t listen to your constituents!”

So now any peasant who dares question an elected lawmaker will be placed on a no-fly list.

