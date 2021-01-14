https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/delta-will-ban-customers-who-were-seen-on-video-yelling-at-lindsey-graham-and-mitt-romney/

Delta’s CEO said this morning during an interview on CNBC that the airline will ban customers who were seen on video berating Senators Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney after they refused to challenge the Electoral College votes on January 6:

The airline will also ban passengers from checking guns in their luggage ahead of Joe Biden inauguration on January 20:

“We’re all on high alert,” he said:

The airline has also put 880 people on its no-fly list for refusing to wear a mask:

The airline also announced a $12 billion loss in 2020:

But things are looking up. They hope:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...