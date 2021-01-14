https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/delta-will-ban-customers-who-were-seen-on-video-yelling-at-lindsey-graham-and-mitt-romney/

Delta’s CEO said this morning during an interview on CNBC that the airline will ban customers who were seen on video berating Senators Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney after they refused to challenge the Electoral College votes on January 6:

* DELTA CEO SAYS CUSTOMERS INVOLVED IN INCIDENTS THAT TARGETED SEN. ROMNEY AND SEN. GRAHAM BANNED FROM FLYING WITH DELTA@Reuters $DAL — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 14, 2021

The airline will also ban passengers from checking guns in their luggage ahead of Joe Biden inauguration on January 20:

Delta won’t allow DC-bound passengers to check guns ahead of Biden’s inauguration https://t.co/iJLKdbVjZm — CNBC (@CNBC) January 14, 2021

“We’re all on high alert,” he said:

“We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple weeks,” says Delta CEO Ed Bastian on DC passengers misbehaving at airports and on planes. “We’re going to be taking some additional measures in the coming days as we look to the week ahead.” https://t.co/S64Uk3Kcu3 pic.twitter.com/S2pQoV2lnn — CNBC (@CNBC) January 14, 2021

The airline has also put 880 people on its no-fly list for refusing to wear a mask:

* DELTA AIR HAS PUT 880 PEOPLE ON ITS NO-FLY LIST FOR NOT WEARING MASKS, OTHERS BANNED FOR UNRULY BEHAVIOR RELATED TO U.S. ELECTION RESULTS – SPOKESMAN@Reuters $DAL — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 14, 2021

The airline also announced a $12 billion loss in 2020:

Delta Air Lines posted a $12 billion loss for all of 2020. The airline also expects a rocky start for 2021. https://t.co/Rx4u65cOnb — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) January 14, 2021

But things are looking up. They hope:

Delta chief expects return to profitability by summer https://t.co/FfsUYjCOuu — Financial Times (@FT) January 14, 2021

