Democrats are claiming that Republican members of the House booed Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after she denounced white supremacy on the House floor, but the audible disagreement came after she described President Trump as a white supremacist more than once, ultimately concluding her brief remarks by referring to him as the “white supremacist-in-chief.”

“Republicans boo @CoriBush for standing up for multiracial democracy and rooting out white supremacy,” Justice Democrats said on Twitter alongside a clip of Bush’s brief remarks during Wednesday’s debate on impeachment. Similarly, Bush later asked her nearly 621,000 Twitter followers, “What does it mean when they boo the Black congresswoman denouncing white supremacy?”

During her brief remarks, Bush repeatedly referred to Trump as a white supremacist and described the chaos that descended upon the U.S. Capitol as a “white supremacist insurrection.”

“If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s 1st District that suffer the most,” she said.

“The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of black lives. The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy starting with impeaching the white supremacist in chief,” she added, prompting boos from members in the room:

St. Louis and I rise to say that the 117th Congress has a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is rooting out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/TmYD1bU6ij — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 13, 2021

Republicans boo @CoriBush for standing up for multiracial democracy and rooting out white supremacy.pic.twitter.com/mGs736mJDv — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) January 13, 2021

What does it mean when they boo the Black congresswoman denouncing white supremacy? — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

So @CoriBush denounces white supremacy on the House floor, and the Republicans literally boo. OK, then. That is very clear. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) January 13, 2021

Republicans Boo Cori Bush for Telling the Truth https://t.co/782tJpSPNh pic.twitter.com/AitPGiOGLt — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 13, 2021

Republicans “boo” @CoriBush calling Trump a “white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist riot.” Of course they boo. They’re cheering for their white supremacist team. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 13, 2021

Other Democrats used equally inflammatory rhetoric, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who famously told supporters that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker” hours after being sworn in two years ago, calling Trump the “racist-in-chief.”

As Breitbart News reported, Democrats changed the rules to allow such language:

The rule change “Provides that the prohibition against personality in debate with respect to references to the President shall not apply during consideration of H. Res. 21 or any special order of business providing for the consideration of H. Res. 24. The new rule passed the House Rules Committee along party lines. A congressional source informed Breitbart News on background that the rule would expire by the end of January.

Bush, specifically, has continued to point to white supremacy in the wake of the Capitol riots and has accused some of her GOP colleagues of engaging in a “racist attempt to overturn an election.”

