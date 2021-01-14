https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/trump-capitol-ban/

Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams introduced a bill to ban President Trump from entering the U.S. Capitol building for the rest of his life.

Introduced January 13th, the concurrent resolution seeks to “direct the Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the Senate, and the United States Capitol Police to prohibit President Donald John Trump from entering the United States Capitol at any time after the expiration of his term as President.”

Since its announcement, the resolution has been referred to the House Committee on House Administration.

The 2-page bill has one section entitled “prohibits President Trumo from entering United States Capitol.”

