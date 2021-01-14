https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/president-lawmakers-impeachment-trump/2021/01/14/id/1005693

Political analyst Dick Morris says lawmakers are using impeachment and the 25th Amendment as a way to ”eliminate checks and balances” and force the president to bow down to Congress.

”I think that increasingly the presidency is very much like a British parliamentary premiership where you keep it as long as you keep your majority and when you lose your majority, you risk losing it,” Morris said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ”Spicer & Co.”

”I think even worse than any of that is the 25th Amendment, which was intended as an important thing to deal with presidential disability and since has become a means for coup d’état. It’s like saying instead of breaking my car, I’ll throw it in reverse.

”What we’re looking at here is a no-holds barred perfect storm of impeachment and 25th Amendment and all kinds of stuff designed to eliminate checks and balances and to make the president really serve at the pleasure of the Congress rather than elected by the people.”

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for ”incitement of insurrection” following rioters’ breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers were working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Morris suggested that Trump invite the Bidens into the White House for tea ahead of Inauguration Day to assuage GOP senators who might want to punish him and impeach him.

”I think it would be a good gesture for him to invite the Bidens over and really make clear that politics is politics, but that courtesy is courtesy.”

