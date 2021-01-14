https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dick-morris-republican-party-rnc/2021/01/14/id/1005678

President Donald Trump will likely focus on making the Republican Party “his party” after he leaves office next week, says political analyst Dick Morris.

“I think he needs to pay far more attention to detail over the next four years,” Morris told Newsmax TV‘s “American Agenda” on Thursday. “He clearly is going to try to win the nomination in 2024. To do that, he needs to change the Republican Party apparatus.

“Trump may think that he has control of the Republican Party, but he does not. He never really replaced the staff at the Republican National Committee. He never really went through getting his people in the state party chairmanships. He was so strong as a president, and his base so intense, that nobody dared challenge him, but he never really took the time to deal with the internal workings of the party and make it his party.”

The House on Wednesday voted to impeach Trump for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot last week, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

The article of impeachment now goes to the Senate, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has made it clear a trial will not start until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Morris said Trump did not tell him he was running in 2024 and has not discussed reelection, but “I think that’ll change Jan. 21.”

