The political left and their allies in the mainstream media have gloated over the second impeachment of Trump. In record time, articles of impeachment alleging President Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol were filed and approved by the House of Representatives.

Here is the key claim of the article of impeachment against President Trump

Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. There, he reiterated false claims that “we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.” He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts.

But, according to a new report from CNN, “Evidence uncovered so far, including weapons and tactics seen on surveillance video, suggests a level of planning that has led investigators to believe the attack on the US Capitol was not just a protest that spiraled out of control, a federal law enforcement official says.”

This completely undermines the entire case Democrats made for impeaching Trump.

CNN’s story also seems to support other reports that that the FBI had warned Capitol Police a day before the assault that there was evidence that an attack on the Capitol was expected and being planned on social media platforms, including Twitter.

Despite this stunning admission, CNN also claims that the FBI is examining evidence that there are “indications that some participants at the Trump rally at the Ellipse, outside the White House, left the event early, perhaps to retrieve items to be used in the assault on the Capitol.” But, the only quote cited in the article of impeachment, “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore,” was made towards the end of his speech, not in the beginning. If that was his most incendiary rhetoric—and according to Democrats it must be if that’s what they chose to quote—then the argument that people heard that line and were suddenly motivated to go back home to retrieve items for an assault on the Capitol doesn’t hold up. Especially when Trump only said that after his speech they were going to “walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women.” That hardly sounds like inciting violence, does it?

The bottom line, CNN’s report contradicts everything the left has alleged about the violence at the Capitol and undermines the justification for impeaching Trump. The riot at the Capitol was either planned in advance, or inspired by President Trump’s speech. It simply cannot be both.

It is clear that Democrats wanted an excuse to impeach Trump again to make him “the first president in history to be impeached twice,” and rushed through impeachment, without an investigation, over a couple of days because Trump would soon be out of office. Worse yet, ten Republicans joined with Democrats in impeaching Trump over bogus charges. While House Democrats are under the thumb of Nancy Pelosi, House Republicans had no excuse to pass judgment prior to a proper investigation.

