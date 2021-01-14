https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/don-jr-kimberly-guilfoyle-rumored-moving-florida-getting-away-dangerous-socialist-politicians-policies-new-york/
Don Jr. and Kim Guilfoyle, his significant other, are reportedly moving out of New York to Florida. They too have had enough of New York’s crazy socialist policies and abusive court system.
The Daily Mail reports:
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are rumored to be moving to Florida along with Ivanka and Jared amid claims the family is scared to return to New York City where they would be ‘tortured in the streets’.
The New York Post on Wednesday reported that Don. Jr. and Kimberly will be moving to Jupiter, not Palm Beach, where Jared and Ivanka have purchased a $30million lot.
Don. Jr. has floated between Palm Beach, at his father’s estate, New York City and upstate New York over the last four years. He never took a White House position so never moved to DC like his sister.
Now though, he is reported to be following in her footsteps with a move to the Sunshine State once their father leaves office.
The Palm Beach Daily News reports:
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the attorney girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., has been spotted house-shopping for the couple in Palm Beach, sources in the real estate community have confirmed for the Palm Beach Daily News.
The couple is based in New York City, where President Donald Trump’s oldest son is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization. But the Trump family has longtime ties to Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago, the president’s winter White House.
New York politicians have nearly shut down the state’s economy blaming their efforts on COVID. But it’s likely they just wanted to hurt the Trump economy. Now they have a mess on their hands.
The state’s Attorney General has vowed to prosecute the Trumps. The crimes will be identified later reminiscent of the wicked tactics of Joseph Stalin’s regime.
New York has turned into a corrupt fascist state. It’s a good time to leave.