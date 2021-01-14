https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/don-jr-kimberly-guilfoyle-rumored-moving-florida-getting-away-dangerous-socialist-politicians-policies-new-york/

The Daily Mail reports:

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are rumored to be moving to Florida along with Ivanka and Jared amid claims the family is scared to return to New York City where they would be ‘tortured in the streets’.

The New York Post on Wednesday reported that Don. Jr. and Kimberly will be moving to Jupiter, not Palm Beach, where Jared and Ivanka have purchased a $30million lot.

Don. Jr. has floated between Palm Beach, at his father’s estate, New York City and upstate New York over the last four years. He never took a White House position so never moved to DC like his sister.

Now though, he is reported to be following in her footsteps with a move to the Sunshine State once their father leaves office.