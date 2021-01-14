https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-capitolpolice-pentagon-terrorist/2021/01/14/id/1005664

Dozens of individuals on the FBI’s terrorist watch list were in Washington, D.C., last week when rioters breached the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, reports The Washington Post.

It is unclear if any of them were arrested or whether they were inside the Capitol. The majority of the individuals are suspected white supremacists.

The report highlights the fissures in the handling of the riot by Capitol Police as some of the pro-Trump supporters stormed past officers and into the legislative chambers, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

The Pentagon offered to send additional National Guard troops prior to the breach and the FBI said agents warned Capitol Police of discussions of violence at Congress on Jan. 5. Still, rioters were able to walk into legislative chambers and lawmakers’ offices.

The Chief of the Capitol Police resigned as a result of the breach, as have the Sergeant at Arms of both the House and the Senate.

The FBI visited a number of the individuals on the watch list ahead of Jan. 6 and told them not to travel to the nation’s capital. Dozens didn’t listen.

A U.S. official would not confirm or deny whether a person was on the terrorist watch list.

“The U.S. Government is committed to protecting the United States from terrorist threats and attacks and seeks to do this in a manner that protects the freedoms, privacy and civil rights and liberties of U.S. persons and other individuals with rights under U.S. law,” the person said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

