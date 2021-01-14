https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/01/emergency-event-surviving-the-big-tech-purge-sunday-january-17-7-p-m-eastern/

Join Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff, Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson, and Security Enthusiast Michelle Ray as they how discuss how to navigate the big tech purge and improve personal internet security.

The Big Tech oligopoly is drunk with power, taking unto itself the decisions as to who gets to be heard on the internet and social media. In this panel discussion, we will discuss how to navigate the Big Tech purge, and strategies for maintaining personal privacy. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. You can SIGN UP HERE.

SIGN UP

The swift takedown of Parler by Google, Apple, and Amazon Web Services, together with the deplatforming of Donald Trump, Trump supporters, and conservatives, should be a wake up call.

We have organized this virtual event on an emergency basis. Waiting for them to come for you no longer is an option.

The panelists are:

Amy Peikoff is Parler’s Chief Policy Officer, is a philosopher and lawyer whose academic research has focused on the proper legal protection for privacy, based on our common-law rights to property and contract. Experienced talk show host, writer and commentator. William A. Jacobson is Clinical Professor of Law at Cornell Law School, founder of the Legal Insurrection website, and President of the Legal Insurrection Foundation. Michelle Ray is a mom of 4, serial entrepreneur, co-founder of the civic engagement platform Clearvoter™, and 20 year veteran of the tech industry with a passion for free markets, innovation, data security, and the ordered chaos that results from climbing out of the box to solve problems. Kemberlee Kaye has a background working in immigration law, and as a grassroots organizer, digital media strategist, campaign lackey, and muckraker. Over the years Kemberlee has worked with FreedomWorks, Americans for Prosperity, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, and Senator John Cornyn’s campaign, among others. Kemberlee is the Senior Contributing Editor of Legal Insurrection website, where she has worked since 2014.

There will be question and answer after panelist presentations. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. You can SIGN UP HERE.

SIGN UP