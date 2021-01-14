https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/eu-leaders-demand-standardized-vaccine-passport-travel/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – EU leaders are demanding that the Commission should ‘standardise’ a vaccine passport across all member countries, and that it should be required for people to travel throughout the area.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has penned a letter to EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, outlining that “Persons who have been vaccinated should be free to travel.”

The letter calls for a “standardised certificate, which will prove that a person has been successfully vaccinated.”

Read the full story ›

The post EU leaders demand 'standardized' vaccine passport for travel appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

