Missouri freshman Rep. Cori Bush made a big splash on Wednesday by calling President Trump a “white-supremacist-in-chief” during the slapdash impeachment day.

This is allowed now in the US House of Representatives.

Democrats through respect, integrity, wisdom and decorum out the window.

Bush was so proud of her vicious attack she posted it on her Twitter page.

Twitter and Jack Dorsey have NO PROBLEM with this language.

You know the deal.

St. Louis and I rise to say that the 117th Congress has a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is rooting out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/TmYD1bU6ij — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 13, 2021

Several Democrats smeared President Trump as a racist and white supremacist on the House floor after passing a temporary rule change that allowed them to hurl hateful smears at the US President.

These are not good people.

Breitbart.com reported:

Democrats called President Donald Trump a racist several times during the House debate on impeachment Wednesday, taking advantage of a temporary rule change they passed earlier this week. Newly-sworn-in Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), for example, called Trump the “white supremacist-in-chief”… …Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also chimed in, calling Trump the “racist-in-chief.” Normally, such language is prohibited by House rules. But House Democrats passed a temporary rule change on Tuesday that applies to debate on H. Res. 21 and H. Res. 24. The former urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump (which he declined to do); the latter is the article of impeachment against President Trump. The rule change “Provides that the prohibition against personality in debate with respect to references to the President shall not apply during consideration of H. Res. 21 or any special order of business providing for the consideration of H. Res. 24.”

