President TrumpDonald TrumpCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenTrump in new legal jeopardy after Capitol riots The silver lining of the Trump presidency? Federal judge: ‘Not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals’ MORE has written a foreword to a bound edition of materials regarding Trump’s second impeachment, according to The Associated Press.

Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice in his presidency Wednesday when the House voted to impeach him for his role in the deadly Capitol attacks on Jan. 6 that left five dead, including a Capitol Hill Police officer.

Skyhorse Publishing announced a new book on Trump’s historic second impeachment would be released Feb. 2.

The book will be titled “The Second Impeachment Report: Materials in Support of H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanors by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary.”

Publishers do not require permission to sell congressional reports as books because they are not copyrighted, according to the AP.

Cohen published his own book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” with Skyhorse in 2020 in which he detailed the work he did on behalf of Trump and alleged the president had taken part in multiple crimes.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to nine counts of campaign finance violations, tax evasion and false statements.

He was released to home confinement in May 2020 amid the pandemic before being sent back to jail for a short period. He was again released to home confinement in July after a judge found his re-imprisonment had been a form of retaliation.

