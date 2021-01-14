https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/14/f-right-off-megyn-kelly-guy-benson-stomp-ny-gov-cuomo-spox-who-advised-janice-dean-to-stick-to-the-weather/

As we’ve reported many times in the past several months, Fox News’ Janice Dean has been among the biggest critics of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, even as he released a book patting himself on the back for his “leadership” thought the pandemic while receiving laughable plaudits from others, such as being awarded an Emmy. However, it appears that Team Cuomo in New York has had enough of the very justified slams from Dean.

From the Daily Mail:

Janice Dean appeared on the Fox News Channel on Tuesday where she blasted the governor for the botched vaccination rollout, which she called a ‘disaster.’

‘It is just another leadership failure from this governor,’ Dean said.

Richard Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo, told DailyMail.com in response: ‘Every state has had issues with vaccine distribution because of lack of federal funds but we’re rapidly ramping up distribution and currently have administered more than 60 percent of the vaccines we have.

‘Last I checked she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.’

Dean is “not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather”? Yikes…

And Megyn Kelly seconded that:

Well said!

