As we’ve reported many times in the past several months, Fox News’ Janice Dean has been among the biggest critics of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, even as he released a book patting himself on the back for his “leadership” thought the pandemic while receiving laughable plaudits from others, such as being awarded an Emmy. However, it appears that Team Cuomo in New York has had enough of the very justified slams from Dean.

From the Daily Mail:

Janice Dean appeared on the Fox News Channel on Tuesday where she blasted the governor for the botched vaccination rollout, which she called a ‘disaster.’ ‘It is just another leadership failure from this governor,’ Dean said. Richard Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo, told DailyMail.com in response: ‘Every state has had issues with vaccine distribution because of lack of federal funds but we’re rapidly ramping up distribution and currently have administered more than 60 percent of the vaccines we have. ‘Last I checked she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.’

Dean is “not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather”? Yikes…

Cuomo spokesman on criticisms from @JaniceDean (who lost both of her in-laws to COVID in NY nursing homes): “She’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather.” Wow, what an asshole.https://t.co/ulS5LZTzHC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2021

And Megyn Kelly seconded that:

.@JaniceDean *is* an expert on how Cuomo’s orders killed 6k+ ppl, including her in-laws. She had to become one. B/c the media didn’t give a damn.

And when she spoke up, the media mocked her for going beyond weather-just like Cuomo did here. And all of those ppl can F right off https://t.co/z8vMM5iGx9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 15, 2021

Well said!

Love you MK. 😭 thank you — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 15, 2021

