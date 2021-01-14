“The Gray Lady” may be blacklisted at the New York Post, according to recent reporting.

The New York Times first reported the New York Post’s editorial directive in an article published on Wednesday.

“High-level editors at The New York Post instructed staff members this week not to use reporting from CNN, MSNBC, The Times and The Washington Post as the sole basis for any Post article, the three journalists said, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation,” wrote media reporter Katie Robertson.

The New York Times said the new guidance was handed down by Michelle Gotthelf, the editor in chief of nypost.com, as well as section editors, without providing an explanation. However, Robertson offered a theory as to why these four outlets were banned.

“CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post and The Times are seen as liberal within the Murdoch empire, which is home to Fox News and Fox Business, cable networks that were instrumental to the rise of President Trump,” she wrote. “To publish articles based on the work of those organizations would not fit The Post’s right-leaning identity, the journalists said.”

Founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801, the New York-based newspaper has made headlines in recent months for some of its editorial decisions. After publishing a story damaging to Hunter Biden and President-elect Joe Biden in October 2020, the New York Post was temporarily locked out of its Twitter account, and circulation of the story was limited by internet censors across several social media platforms.

The controversy foreshadowed a current dispute in which social media behemoths are grappling with mounting cries of bias. In the wake of their simultaneous efforts to censor President Trump and conservative voices, Silicon Valley companies such as Twitter and Facebook are facing increasing backlash, including blocks from local internet providers, divestment campaigns in state legislatures, and tumbling stock values.

A representative for the New York Post did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner‘s request for comment.