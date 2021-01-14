https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/fauci-concerts-performances-come-back-fall/

(WEB MD) – Live concerts, theater performances and other venue-based events could come back this year and be widely available by this fall if the COVID-19 vaccine rollout goes well, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week.

As long as the majority of Americans begin to receive a vaccine by the summer, performances could resume almost close to normal “sometime in the fall of 2021,” he told the Association of Performing Arts Professionals during a virtual conference.

“If everything goes right, this is will occur sometime in the fall of 2021,” Fauci said. “By the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience.”

