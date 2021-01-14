https://justthenews.com/government/security/fbi-warns-police-chiefs-nationwide-potential-threats-inauguration-day-draws?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI is state police across the country to be extra cautious in the next week amid concerns of potential extremist violence related to the Jan. 20 inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden.

With some intelligence that armed protests are scheduled to take place at the U.S. Capitol, thousands of National Guardsmen are already patrolling Washington, D.C. – with over 20,000 expected to be in the district for Inauguration Day to assure the Capitol remains peaceful.

In a call Wednesday to police chiefs nationwide, acting FBI Director Christopher Wray and Ken Cuccinelli, a senior official at the Homeland Security Department, expressed concern for potential unrest in cities and capitals across the country.

Jorge Colina, the Miami police chief, told The New York Times the FBI said to “overshare intelligence,” adding, “anything that we come across to please forward it.”

A new FBI bulletin says the potential for danger is ‘substantial’ in the coming days.

“The danger posed to law enforcement officers and the general public from the all the tactics listed is substantial,” reads the bulletin, obtained by ABC News. “If a suspicious item is reasonably believed to contain explosives, an IED, or other hazardous material, DO NOT touch, tamper with, or move the item. Only bomb disposal personnel should handle any suspected devices that are located.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

