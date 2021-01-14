https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/first-gop-primary-challenger-announces-run-michigan-freshman-rep-meijer-one-10-gop-turncoats/

Liz Cheney led ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday.

As reported earlier the vote was 232-197 with 10 turncoat Republicans joining Democrats in their latest attack on the president.

The US House just impeached President Trump for calling for “inciting an armed insurrection” that he never called for. It bore the markings of an organized operation planned well in advance of the January 6 joint session of Congress.

It was a disgraceful display by the turncoat anti-Trump Republicans.

On Wednesday one of the turncoats already drew a primary opponent.

Media personality Tom Norton announced he will challenge freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) in the Republican primary next year.

Creative Desctruction Media reported:

The first primary challenge to GOP Congressmen who betrayed President Trump during impeachment is coming in Michigan’s 3rd District, reported Michigan media personality Steve Gruber, who is also a regular on Real America’s Voice. Tom Norton is challenging Peter Meijer, a freshman Congressman who voted for impeachment today! You can find more on Norton’s campaign here!

