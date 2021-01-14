https://hannity.com/media-room/fortress-dc-entire-national-mall-will-be-closed-for-inauguration-day-open-to-press-and-police-only/

FORTRESS DC: Entire National Mall Will Be Closed for Inauguration Day, Open to Press and Police Only

The entire National Mall in Washington, DC will be closed on Inauguration Day to avoid any planned violent protests, with security personnel only permitting members of the press to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden.

The post FORTRESS DC: Entire National Mall Will Be Closed for Inauguration Day, Open to Press and Police Only appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

