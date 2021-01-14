https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/four-gop-lawmakers-not-vote-impeachment-along-10-turncoats-voted-impeach-trump/

On Wednesday the US House voted to impeach Trump in a dishonest slapdash process where they waived rules so leftists could smear and label the president a racist and white supremacist during the proceedings.

The final vote was: 232 to 197.

Nine Republicans joined Liz Cheney in voting to impeach President Trump over calling for violence that was completely fabricated.

What did not make any headlines is that FOUR Republicans refused to stand with President Trump and vote against the impeachment:

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Maryland)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC)

Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL)

These four Republicans were the only lawmakers who did not vote on the impeachment.

It is not clear what their circumstances were for them to skip the historic vote.

Update: Details on what some now claim

Granger, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus last week and “immediately quarantined.” Her office did not immediately respond for clarification on why she did not vote one way or the other on impeachment. Harris, Murphy, and Webster indicated in statements that had they been present, they would have voted against impeachment.

