“Shame, shame.”

With those words, Franklin Graham scolded the 10 Republican House members who “joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday,” Graham wrote on Facebook.

“After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly? We have never had a president like him in my lifetime. He gave us lower taxes, a strong economy, and low unemployment. He made NATO take notice and pay their own way. He had the guts to take on North Korea and meet with their leader personally. He didn’t let China walk all over us. Just his Mideast peace initiatives in the last couple of months deserve a Nobel Peace Prize,” wrote Graham, the CEO of both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, which is operating a portable hospital in California to help with COVID-19 cases.

“He has defended religious liberty like no president before him, and that matters to all people of faith. He has worked to bring prison reform and secured our southern border. He defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria, and he strengthened our military. He was also the most pro-life president we have ever had,” Graham said.

“But the House Democrats impeached him because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can. And these ten, from his own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal.”

The 10 were Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, John Katko of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tom Rice of South Carolina and David Valadao of California.

They voted against Trump even though a recent poll showed 91% of Republicans would vote for him again.

Their votes have caused a backlash. There’s a move to remove Cheney from her GOP leadership position, and Meijer already has a primary challenger for the 2022 race.

Others may face similar headwinds, as Trump won several of those congressional districts by double-digit margins.

“President Trump isn’t a perfect person. I don’t support or agree with some of the things the president said and did the last couple of weeks. January 6 was a low point in his presidency,” Graham said.

“We knew he had flaws when he ran for office in 2016. But I, and millions of others, voted for him because of the platform and policies he promised. I still support those. The Democrats have been trying to get rid of the president since the day he took office. What they did yesterday only further divides our nation. I hope President-elect Biden will keep his word and work for unity as he has said.”

In fact, Biden has refused so far to sound off on whether Congress should have halted the impeachment process in favor of reuniting the nation, despite his call for unity.

