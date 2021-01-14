https://www.theblaze.com/news/franklin-graham-casts-shame-on-house-republicans-who-voted-to-impeach-trump-likens-them-to-judas

Franklin Graham delivered a strong rebuke against the House Republicans who voted with Democrats for impeaching President Donald Trump this week, casting “shame” on the GOP members and comparing their action to Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus Christ.

What are the details?

“Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday,” Graham began in a Facebook post on Thursday, telling the members, “After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly?”

The evangelist went on to sing Trump’s praises, listing several of his administration’s accomplishments and lauding him as “the most pro-life president we have ever had.”

“But the House Democrats impeached him because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can,” Graham continued. “And these ten, from his own party, joined in the feeding frenzy.”

In a Biblical reference to the apostle Judas selling out Jesus before his crucifixion, Graham wrote, “It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal.”

Graham went on to admit that “President Trump isn’t a perfect person,” and that he doesn’t “support or agree with some of the things the President said and did the last couple of weeks.”

Acknowledging the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last week, Graham wrote, “January 6 was a low point in his presidency.”

Graham concluded:

We knew he had flaws when he ran for office in 2016. But I, and millions of others, voted for him because of the platform and policies he promised. I still support those. The Democrats have been trying to get rid of the President since the day he took office. What they did yesterday only further divides our nation. I hope President-elect Biden will keep his word and work for unity as he has said.

The Democrat-controlled House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, for allegedly inciting the violence that occurred when his supporters attacked the Capitol following a rally held in protest of his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

When the House voted last year to impeach Trump the first time, no Republican members of the lower chamber joined Democrats. But ten GOP members voted for impeachment on Wednesday, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a member of Republican leadership.

In announcing her decision, Cheney wrote, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

