A son of a well known Kings County Supreme Court judge was arrested and subsequently bailed and ordered to stay away from capitals of all states and political gatherings. Thirty-four-year-old Aaron Mostofsky, son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent person in the Orthodox Jewish community, was bailed out for $100,000, according to the NY Post. He was arrested on Tuesday and brought to a federal judge for allegedly stealing a police vest and shield on Jan. 6 when protesters entered the Capitol. A video with half a million views on Twitter apparently shows FBI around Mostofsky’s home in Brooklyn, taking the fur skin attire that he was wearing during the intrusion. Mostofsky told the NY Post in an interview inside the Capitol: “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump—I think it was close to 85 million. I think certain states that have been red for a long time …