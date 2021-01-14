https://www.theblaze.com/news/furious-wyoming-republicans-rip-cheney-impeachment

The Wyoming Republican Party on Wednesday made a public declaration acknowledging widespread opposition among the state’s GOP voters to the decision by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, infuriated many Wyoming Republicans with her support for impeachment, and the state party reported that “our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time” in response to her vote.

Feeling obligated to share publicly what voters are telling them, Wyoming GOP leaders published a “message” to Cheney sharing some of the comments they’ve received.

“The wind in Wyoming has been horrendous today — with gusts up to 65 miles per hour. That is nothing compared to the whirlwind created by Representative Cheney’s announcement that she would be voting to impeach President Trump, and her subsequent follow-through of doing just that,” the party said.

“There has not been a time during our tenure when we have seen this type of an outcry from our fellow Republicans, with the anger and frustration being palpable in the comments we have received,” the message stated. “The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the Party vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney’s decision and actions.”

The party leaders then shared some of the comments they’ve received:

“By announcing her decision to vote for impeachment Representative Cheney denied President Trump due process; she judged the ‘evidence’ before it was presented and refused to listen to the arguments made,” one commenter said.

“Wyoming voted for the reelection of President Trump by a margin of 70% to 30%. 195,000 Wyomingites voted for President Trump. Representative Cheney is in Washington, DC to represent Wyoming’s interest, not the interest of the beltway elites,” another declared.

“We have watched the leftists and progressives in this country riot, burn, kill, maim, loot and destroy cities and communities for 7 months, often with Democrat leaders egging them on, bailing them out and refusing to condemn their actions,” another voter said.

“Representative Cheney has aligned herself with leftists who are screaming that what happened last Wednesday is the ‘worst thing ever in our history’ (or similar such claims). That is absurd and shows their lack of knowledge of history as well as their willingness to skew the facts to further their corrupt agenda,” yet another stated.

“Wyoming’s way of life and our entire economic future is under attack. We count on our elected officials to protect us. This move to impeach President Trump shows that we have a real reason to fear what is going to happen under the Biden administration,” another voter wrote.

And there’s more where that came from.

“These are only some of the themes of the comments we have received. We as a Party respect our elected officials and assume that they will respect and represent their constituents,” the Wyoming GOP said. “We are receiving the message loud and clear that what happened yesterday is a true travesty for Wyoming and the country.”

In the U.S. House of Representatives, some conservative lawmakers who vehemently disagreed with Cheney’s impeachment vote circulated a petition to oust her from GOP leadership Wednesday. So far, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is standing by Cheney, with one of his spokesman telling the Washington Examiner that the minority leader does not support any effort to remove her from leadership.

Cheney is not apologizing for voting to impeach the president and has said she will not step down.

“I’m laying out a positive agenda for the future, and it’ll be one that will allow us to get the majority back in two years. That’s what I’m focused on, and that’s what I look forward to our conference being able to accomplish,” Cheney said.

