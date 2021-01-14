https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/14/gop-congresswoman-i-will-be-filing-articles-of-impeachment-against-joe-biden-on-january-21-n1346645

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on January 21, his first day in office, for “abuse of power.”

Greene made the announcement on Newsmax TV Wednesday evening.

“We have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable. We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments … Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies,” she told host Greg Kelly. “So on January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

Kelly was surprised at the announcement: “Wow, articles of impeachment on Joe Biden on his first full day as president.” He then asked Rep. Greene what happens next and whether this effort is simply symbolic or if anything will actually come of this.

“I’m a big believer in having people in office that are actually willing to do the job,” she said.

“The American people need hope. They need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being in the minority, regardless of having all odds against us, against me, or against anyone in Congress. We have to hold people accountable,” she continued. “Joe Biden is on the record, on the phone, saying that he would withhold a billion dollars of foreign aid if he didn’t get his way with these deals with his son Hunter.” Greene then cited the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

With Democrats in the majority in the House, Greene’s articles of impeachment against Biden, regardless of how justified they are, are doomed to fail. That said, Democrats effectively established the precedent that impeachment is no longer about high crimes and misdemeanors, but rather a symbolic gesture of the opposition party to the sitting president. Their first impeachment efforts against Trump were done in response to false allegations of a quid pro quo with Ukraine, disproven by the transcript of the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was released by the White House. The latest impeachment of Trump was over allegations that he incited violence at the Capitol, despite the fact that it is clear he did no such thing.

