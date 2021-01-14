https://www.oann.com/gop-lawmakers-accuse-dems-of-playing-politics-with-impeachment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-lawmakers-accuse-dems-of-playing-politics-with-impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:36 PM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach the President for a second time. Lawmakers made the decision in a 232-to-197 vote on Wednesday with four members not voting at all.

One America’s John Hines caught up with some lawmakers who were at Wednesday’s vote to get their take on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

