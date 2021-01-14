https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/gov-doug-ducey-announces-he-will-attend-the-inauguration-of-joe-biden/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Twitter a few moments ago that he will be attending the inauguration of Joe Biden.

“In America, we believe in the peaceful transition of power. It doesn’t matter who you supported in the election — once the election is over, we put country before party. Never has it been more important than right now to observe these traditions for the whole world to see.”

In America, we believe in the peaceful transition of power. It doesn’t matter who you supported in the election — once the election is over, we put country before party. Never has it been more important than right now to observe these traditions for the whole world to see. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 14, 2021

He also wished Joe Biden well as he assumes office “at a critical time in our nation’s history”:

I was honored to represent Arizona at the inauguration of President Trump in 2017, and I am honored to represent our state at the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies next week. President-elect Biden is assuming office at a critical time in our nation’s history, and I wish him well. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 14, 2021

He went on to call the president-elect “a good man who wants to serve his country”:

I will not agree with him on everything and I certainly will not hesitate to share my views on the public policy issues that matter to Arizonans, but I believe President-elect Biden is a good man and wants to serve his country. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 14, 2021

And he looks forward to working with the Biden administration:

I look forward to working with his administration and advocating for the people of Arizona. 4/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 14, 2021

So, it certainly doesn’t appear that the governor is afraid of further antagonizing the state GOP who is already attempting to censure him over his Covid-19 restrictions:

It’s also important to note that Gov. Ducey was chosen to head the Republican Governor’s Association this year, a further message to the president who still claims he won the race:

Now let’s see if there’s ever any fallout for the governor. Stay tuned. . .

