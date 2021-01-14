https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/gov-doug-ducey-announces-he-will-attend-the-inauguration-of-joe-biden/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Twitter a few moments ago that he will be attending the inauguration of Joe Biden.

“In America, we believe in the peaceful transition of power. It doesn’t matter who you supported in the election — once the election is over, we put country before party. Never has it been more important than right now to observe these traditions for the whole world to see.”

He also wished Joe Biden well as he assumes office “at a critical time in our nation’s history”:

He went on to call the president-elect “a good man who wants to serve his country”:

And he looks forward to working with the Biden administration:

So, it certainly doesn’t appear that the governor is afraid of further antagonizing the state GOP who is already attempting to censure him over his Covid-19 restrictions:

It’s also important to note that Gov. Ducey was chosen to head the Republican Governor’s Association this year, a further message to the president who still claims he won the race:

Now let’s see if there’s ever any fallout for the governor. Stay tuned. . .

