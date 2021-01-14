https://hannity.com/media-room/graham-republicans-backing-impeachment-doing-great-damage-to-the-country-and-party/

GRAHAM ON HANNITY: America Today is Far ‘Safer Than Two Years Ago’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.06.19

Sen. Lindsey Graham stopped by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to comment on the President’s State of the Union address; saying Trump’s policies have made America far “safer today than we were two years ago.”

“Unlike Obama, he’ll adjust his policies where it makes sense. He’s unleashed the military on our enemies, he’s gotten out of a bad deal and replaced it with a better deal. We’re more respected, we’re safer today than we were two years ago,” said Sen. Graham.

“He took everything Obama did to suppress economic growth and replaced it with pro-growth policies… Everything Obama did, this guy’s doing the opposite and it’s working,” he added.

Watch Sen. Graham on ‘Hannity’ above.