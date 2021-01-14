https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/14/had-to-say-it-rick-wilsons-pal-wajahat-ali-makes-example-of-him-while-btching-about-white-commentators-privilege-and-lol/

We know you know that we knew that you knew that this was going to happen once folks like Wajahat Ali couldn’t just sit around complaining about Trump all day. That and the Never Trump crew is now desperately trying to prove to their new pals and betters on the Left that they really are useful so they don’t get dumped like so much garbage.

Speaking of garbage, Rick Wilson was on with Joy Reid and did what he always does to make his liberal harpy fan base cheer, he trashed Republicans. Specifically, Matt Gaetz when he called him a ‘whiny b*tch.’ Most of the Left clapped and frothed at the mouth in appreciation for Rick’s edgy commentary, but not Wajahat.

No, he saw this as an opportunity to talk about white privilege.

Rick Wilson knows this comment isn’t a knock on him, but let me tell y’all if we casually used profanity on TV like him & several other folks recently, our careers would be over. This is a privilege reserved for a few. Commentators of color can back me up on this. Had to say it. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 14, 2021

Good friends ya’ got there, Rick.

Any time someone says something ‘nice’ about another and tags on a ‘but’ you know it’s not good and it is a knock on them.

Example: Reza Aslan was fired because he called Trump a “piece of shit” on Twitter. He isn’t the only person of color “canceled” for such an offense. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 14, 2021

Does he really want to talk about people getting canceled for wrong-speak? We’ve got a list.

To this day, pretty much every Muslim journalist and commentator I know, and many POC, still say, “If they could fire Reza for that tweet…what will they do to us?” Just something to think about moving forward. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 14, 2021

Reza is the same guy who tweeted about punching a high school kid in the face, just FYI.

Ask yourself who is allowed to express righteous rage? Keep it real? Speak from the hip? Tell it like it is? Be emotional & profane? Who is rewarded and adulated for such a display of refreshing honesty? And who is punished for it? Anyway, back to my 1989 Batmobile Lego Set… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 14, 2021

Calling Gaetz a ‘whiny b*tch’ is refreshing honesty?

Alrighty then, Wajahat. Tell you what, why don’t you and Rick go back to making fun of flyover country on Don Lemon’s crap show where you both had plenty of privilege.

