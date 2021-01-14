https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-to-mcconnell-you-should-know-better-about-impeachment/
AOC: Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘Must Resign’ or Face ‘Expulsion’ After Capitol Riots
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.08.21
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Thursday; saying the two “must resign” after thousands of protesters stormed the US Capitol during a Joint Session of Congress.
“Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion,” posted AOC on Twitter.
Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.
Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021
“The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. We must come together and put this anger and division behind us. We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power,” said Cruz earlier in the day.
DE BLASIO STRIKES: NYC Moves to Cancel Contracts with Trump Organization After Capitol Riot
posted by Hannity Staff – 10 hours ago
The Government of New York City moved Wednesday to cancel its pre-existing contracts with the Trump organization after last week’s Capitol riots; a decision that could cost taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees.
“Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City will terminate three contracts with the Trump Organization in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol building,” reports Fox News.
“The mayor said that City Hall would notify the Trump Organization that it will be canceling agreements to operate the carousel in Central Park, two skating rinks and a golf course. He said the agreements for the carousel and skating rinks will be ended in less than a month, but that the golf course could take longer,” adds Fox.
“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” said de Blasio.
“The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts,” he added.
“The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars,” the spokesperson said. “This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.”
