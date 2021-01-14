https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/14/hemingway-democrats-media-should-join-gop-in-opposing-all-political-violence/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway says Democrats and the corporate media should join Republicans in condemning political violence as a means for people to get what they want.

“Republicans have been admirably consistent. They condemn political violence. The media and the Democrats have not been, unfortunately,” Hemingway said on Fox News Thursday. “They endorsed it quite a bit.”

Instead of endorsing, overlooking, or encouraging the violence, as both Democrat politicians and the corporate media have in the past, Hemingway said the recent chaos at the Capitol is the perfect time for both parties to denounce it, no matter who it comes from.

“This is a rare opportunity in a brief window of time for the country to come together and everybody condemn political violence as a tool for change,” Hemingway said.

“This is something where people should be putting a lot of pressure, rather than some of these distractions that they’re doing instead,” she continued, referring to impeachment.

While Hemingway noted that the facts about what happened on Jan. 6 are still unraveling, the hypocrisy demonstrated by those on the left about riots and the rule of law is “untenable.”

“People see that there was not incitement the day of this riot on Capitol Hill,” Hemingway noted. “They’re starting to look at how people were led to it in the longer term and there’s a lot of blame to go around, including, you know, against Republicans.”

“It’s also true that these double standards are untenable,” she concluded. “And it is one of the most obvious things in the world that if you don’t enforce rule of law and you don’t enforce it consistently, it causes problems. And this is why it’s an important opportunity right now.”

