https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/14/hemingway-jake-tapper-wants-to-memory-hole-his-years-of-questioning-2016-election/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway took aim at CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday after the network anchor questioned the patriotism of a Republican congressman for voting against Democrats’ impeachment. That representative lost both his legs abroad in U.S. military service, but hasn’t proven his commitment to democracy, according to Tapper.

“Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States,” Tapper sneered Wednesday.

“Jake Tapper, not in his capacity as an opinion person but purporting to be a news person, was one of the instigators of that Russia collusion hoax,” Hemingway noted, highlighting the never-ending operation to question Donald Trump’s legitimacy over made-up charges of Russia collusion. “So for him to call someone else ‘seditious’ for doing something that is so much more defensible than what Jake Tapper and his colleagues were doing for years… they all want to forget that they did that for four long years but we can’t forget it.”

Hemingway continued: “That does not make legitimate concerns about how well we handle election integrity go away just because they want to memory-hole all of this.”

Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech blasted Tapper on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday night as someone who “has made a joke of himself,” particularly in the last year.

“He’s not to be taken seriously when he holds his relationship with veterans forward in order to defend himself in situations like this where his partisanship creeps through,” Domenech said.

