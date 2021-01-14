https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/14/hemingway-pelosi-media-failing-to-separate-gop-from-its-voters-with-impeachment-gambit/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway explained on Fox News Thursday that Democrats’ latest impeachment gambit is not about getting President Donald Trump out of office but instead is motivated by driving divisions within the Republican Party.

“Nancy Pelosi and the media aren’t trying to separate Donald Trump from his office because he’s on his way out anyway. They’re trying to separate Republicans from their voters,” Hemingway said, emphasizing that despite Democrat and media pressure, “there’s reason for Republicans to be pleased with what’s going on thus far.”

Hemingway cited Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to trigger the 25th Amendment in an unconstitutional removal of the president with a process reserved for incapacitation.

“And even with some Republicans thinking this was a way to sort of gain some power,” Hemingway added, “only nine Republicans joined with Liz Cheney in her regime-change effort. And voters are getting a say.”

“Republicans forgot how much media power is directed against them,” Hemingway said. “There’s a lot of hate and passion from the media and other Democrats against any Republican, and Donald Trump absorbed a lot of that.”

