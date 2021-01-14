https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/14/heres-the-incendiary-quote-from-president-trumps-speech-that-made-it-into-the-impeachment-article/

Although a couple of members of Congress got confused and thought that President Trump was being impeached for being a white supremacist, the actual impeachment charge was “incitement of insurrection” — in other words, his speech to the crowd gathered for his Jan. 6 rally convinced people to breach the Capitol Building and, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez puts it, try to kill half of Congress.

Michael Tracey has had a look at the impeachment article and it’s easy to tell it was drawn up quickly. He’s highlighted the one example the authors used to prove their point:

He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Thus incited by President Trump …

That’s what they’re using to tie his rally speech to the storming of the Capitol?

A lot of conservatives — and we get this — wanted to see Trump impeached, seeing the rioting as the fruit of his refusal to accept the election results and concede defeat. But this is seriously the quote they’re using to try to remove him from office with less than a week left in his term?

Exactly. Is “fight like hell” going to get you suspended from Twitter?

Unfortunately for Trump, it doesn’t seem like he can find a defense team to represent him in an impeachment trial, but disproving incitement shouldn’t be a difficult task.

