UPDATED 8:41 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

Democrat lawmakers are requesting an immediate investigation into capitol tours ahead of the protest on Capitol Hill. In a letter to Capitol Police on Wednesday, 34 lawmakers urged authorities to look into the matter.

Today I joined with more than 30 of my colleagues in requesting an investigation from the Acting House SAA, Acting Senate SAA, and USCP into the suspicious behavior and access given to visitors to the Capitol Complex on Jan. 5, 2021 – the day before the attacks on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/zpPUSUuSrj — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) January 13, 2021

The letter claimed the demonstrators had an unusually detailed knowledge of the building’s layout. They went on to accuse unnamed members of Congress of giving the protesters access to the building the day before.

Democrats also cited apparent suspicious activity and an unusually large number of people on Capitol Hill the day before the riot.

“I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him, those members of Congress who had groups coming through the capitol that I saw on January 5th…a reconnaissance for the next day,” stated Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.). “Those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd.”

The tours were reportedly so concerning that they were even reported to the sergeant at arms the same day. Meanwhile, the names of those allegedly part of the tours have also been requested.

This has moved past the insurrection attempt. We’ve learned that GOP members gave tours to insurrectionists, coordinated with their leaders, and are trying to carry guns on the House floor. They're putting barriers around the Capitol, but the threat is on the inside right now. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

