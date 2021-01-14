https://www.oann.com/house-dems-call-for-investigation-into-capitol-tours/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-dems-call-for-investigation-into-capitol-tours

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., gives troops a tour in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:41 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

Democrat lawmakers are requesting an immediate investigation into capitol tours ahead of the protest on Capitol Hill. In a letter to Capitol Police on Wednesday, 34 lawmakers urged authorities to look into the matter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The letter claimed the demonstrators had an unusually detailed knowledge of the building’s layout. They went on to accuse unnamed members of Congress of giving the protesters access to the building the day before.

Democrats also cited apparent suspicious activity and an unusually large number of people on Capitol Hill the day before the riot.

“I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him, those members of Congress who had groups coming through the capitol that I saw on January 5th…a reconnaissance for the next day,” stated Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.). “Those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd.”

The tours were reportedly so concerning that they were even reported to the sergeant at arms the same day. Meanwhile, the names of those allegedly part of the tours have also been requested.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE NEWS: Parler CEO warns app may not return online after being deplatformed

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...