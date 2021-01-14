https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/house-republican-gives-honorary-degree-amid-pressure-school-rescind/

(FREE BEACON) – Rep. Tom Cole (R., Okla.) gave up an honorary degree from his alma mater on Tuesday as the college considered rescinding it after he contested the Electoral College results.

Cole, the deputy whip for House Republicans and an Oklahoma representative since 2003, gave up his honorary doctorate from Grinnell College. Cole graduated from Grinnell, a small liberal arts college in Iowa, in 1971.

Harris said she was evaluating the degree and its consistency with the school’s values following complaints from the college community over Cole’s challenge of the electoral results.

