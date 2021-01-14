https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/i-spit-my-coffee-out-laughing-this-cnn-story-on-ted-lieu-earns-the-correction-of-the-year-award/
CNN reported the other day that Twitchy regular Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) “grabbed a crowbar” before leaving his office on January 6 when rioters took over the Capitol, which, to be honest, was pretty awesome.
Alas, it wasn’t true.
According to this correction, the California Dem grabbed a “ProBar energy bar” which would be slightly less effective for use in self-defense:
Correction of the day pic.twitter.com/UyvQmRCNXl
— David Uberti (@DavidUberti) January 14, 2021
There’s a lot of time left, but, yes . . . it’s in the running:
Correction of the year https://t.co/LBs6qi5uY2
— Zachary Fryer-Biggs (@ZachFB) January 14, 2021
Yes, it IS funny:
I spit my coffee out laughing https://t.co/pbqWkWyyUc
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 14, 2021
Take a bow, CNN:
I’d like to think that, had I reported this story, that I would stop and think: Wait, why would Ted Lieu have a crowbar in his office?
In reality, this is the very definition of too good to check. https://t.co/zdeSSu1KKL
— Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 14, 2021
So close!
that’s slightly different . . . https://t.co/8Z4vAuGNIP
— Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) January 14, 2021
But we really would’ve respected Rep. Lieu if he did have a crowbar in his office for just such a situation:
And here I thought @tedlieu was going the way of John Wick over there https://t.co/CglX059vE8
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 14, 2021
***