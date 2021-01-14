https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/i-spit-my-coffee-out-laughing-this-cnn-story-on-ted-lieu-earns-the-correction-of-the-year-award/

CNN reported the other day that Twitchy regular Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) “grabbed a crowbar” before leaving his office on January 6 when rioters took over the Capitol, which, to be honest, was pretty awesome.

Alas, it wasn’t true.

According to this correction, the California Dem grabbed a “ProBar energy bar” which would be slightly less effective for use in self-defense:

Correction of the day pic.twitter.com/UyvQmRCNXl — David Uberti (@DavidUberti) January 14, 2021

There’s a lot of time left, but, yes . . . it’s in the running:

Correction of the year https://t.co/LBs6qi5uY2 — Zachary Fryer-Biggs (@ZachFB) January 14, 2021

Yes, it IS funny:

I spit my coffee out laughing https://t.co/pbqWkWyyUc — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 14, 2021

Take a bow, CNN:

I’d like to think that, had I reported this story, that I would stop and think: Wait, why would Ted Lieu have a crowbar in his office?

In reality, this is the very definition of too good to check. https://t.co/zdeSSu1KKL — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 14, 2021

So close!

But we really would’ve respected Rep. Lieu if he did have a crowbar in his office for just such a situation:

And here I thought @tedlieu was going the way of John Wick over there https://t.co/CglX059vE8 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 14, 2021

***

