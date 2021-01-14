https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/i-spit-my-coffee-out-laughing-this-cnn-story-on-ted-lieu-earns-the-correction-of-the-year-award/

CNN reported the other day that Twitchy regular Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) “grabbed a crowbar” before leaving his office on January 6 when rioters took over the Capitol, which, to be honest, was pretty awesome.

Alas, it wasn’t true.

According to this correction, the California Dem grabbed a “ProBar energy bar” which would be slightly less effective for use in self-defense:

There’s a lot of time left, but, yes . . . it’s in the running:

Yes, it IS funny:

Take a bow, CNN:

So close!

But we really would’ve respected Rep. Lieu if he did have a crowbar in his office for just such a situation:

