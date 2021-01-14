https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/14/in-secret-recording-twitter-ceo-promises-political-censorship-will-be-much-bigger-than-just-trumps-account/

In a secret recording from Jan. 8, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the big tech company is exploring a long-term political censorship campaign to purge and ban users the company deems unacceptable.

“The focus is certainly on this account, and how it ties to real-world violence, but also we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time,” Dorsey said, referring in context to President Donald Trump’s account. “I don’t believe this is going away any time soon.”

In the short video, obtained and published by Project Veritas, Dorsey reportedly addressed his employees about the Silicon Valley giant’s efforts to censor, ban, and de-platform certain users such as President Donald Trump and other conservatives. In the recording, Dorsey pledged to expand Twitter’s purge in the days following President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration,” Dorsey said. “We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that.”

BREAKING: @Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO @jack Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…”#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/QhyyUTHlM9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2021

In addition to banning the sitting president and removing more than 70,000 accounts that Twitter claimed were linked to or amplified QAnon conspiracy theories, Dorsey said the heads of the company are exploring banning more users.

“The moves that we’re making today, around, you know, QAnon, for instance, is one such example of a much broader approach that we should be looking at and going deeper on,” Dorsey said. “The team has a lot of work and a lot of focus on this particular issue, but we also need to give them the space and the support to focus on the much bigger picture because it is, it is not going away.

“The U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing up every single day. And our role is to protect the integrity of that conversation and do what we can to make sure that no one is being harmed based off that,” Dorsey concluded.

