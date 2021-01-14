https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1611-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
Interview 1611 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:[embedded content]
Story #1: U.S. Capitol Overrun By Trump Supporters, Rational Discussion Ensues
A Message to New “Conspiracy Theorists”
Story #2: Extremists Move to Secret Online Channels to Plan for Inauguration Day in D.C.
Big Tech’s Freedom of Speech Purge Pushes People to Censorship-Resistant Blockchain Social Media
Story #3: FDA Admits PCR Tests Give False Results, Prepares Ground For Biden To “Crush” Casedemic
WHO (Finally) Admits PCR Tests Create False Positives
Risk of False Results with the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Test for COVID-19: FDA Safety Communication
WHO Information Notice for IVD Users; Nucleic acid testing (NAT) technologies that use real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for detection of SARS-CoV-2
