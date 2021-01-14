https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1611-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

Story #1: U.S. Capitol Overrun By Trump Supporters, Rational Discussion Ensues

A Message to New “Conspiracy Theorists”

Story #2: Extremists Move to Secret Online Channels to Plan for Inauguration Day in D.C.

The Chaos IS The Plan

Big Tech’s Freedom of Speech Purge Pushes People to Censorship-Resistant Blockchain Social Media

Story #3: FDA Admits PCR Tests Give False Results, Prepares Ground For Biden To “Crush” Casedemic

WHO (Finally) Admits PCR Tests Create False Positives

Risk of False Results with the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Test for COVID-19: FDA Safety Communication

WHO Information Notice for IVD Users; Nucleic acid testing (NAT) technologies that use real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for detection of SARS-CoV-2

