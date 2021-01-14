https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/immigrants-ipsos-companies-americans/2021/01/14/id/1005687

Companies should hire Americans before hiring immigrants, so say nearly all Republicans and a good majority of swing-state voters in new polling results.

Eighty-seven percent of Republicans and 63% of independents agreed with a “hire Americans first” approach, according to an Ipsos poll of 1,019 Americans taken between Jan. 11-13.

Meanwhile, Democrats opposed the approach 45% to 54%, per Breitbart on Thursday.

The Axios-funded poll matches earlier survey results and shows the political risk facing Democrats and President-elect Joe Biden as they promise to welcome job-seeking immigrants. The poll is also relevant for Republican senators as they consider voting for Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pro-migration nominee for the Department of Homeland Security.

As with many polls, the actual wording of questions likely matters.

For example, participants were asked: “When jobs are scarce, employers should prioritize hiring people of this country over immigrants?”

The question did not specify whether it meant legal or illegal immigrants

The phrasing could explain why Democrats did not favor Americans over immigrants. In fact, 20% of Democrats “strongly disagree” and 35% “somewhat disagree” that Americans should have hiring priority.

A Rasmussen Reports poll in November produced a clearer answer.

The Rasmussen questions were: ”When businesses say they are having trouble finding Americans to take jobs in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and other service work, what is generally best for the country? Is it better for businesses to raise the pay and try harder to recruit non-working Americans even if it causes prices to rise, or is it better for the government to bring in new foreign workers to help keep business costs and prices down?”

Rasmussen results showed 66% of Americans prefer pay and recruitment for Americans, while only 19% favored additional foreign workers.

Republicans favored recruiting Americans by 74% to 13%. Swing-state “other” voters answered similarly, by 62% to 20%.

Democrats also strongly backed Americans over foreign workers by 64% to 23% in the Rasmussen poll.

