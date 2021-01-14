https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/14/is-he-literally-stealing-that-cnns-jim-acosta-reports-on-what-appears-to-be-a-stuffed-bird-being-moved-out-of-the-west-wing/

For now, Jim Acosta is still CNN’s White House correspondent, and in the absence of any interns to wrestle with over microphones, he seems to be cataloging all of the things being moved out of the West Wing. For example, here is what appears to be a stuffed bird. (Narrator: It is a stuffed bird.)

More stuff being moved out of West Wing. This appears to be a stuffed bird. pic.twitter.com/EkUChUDXLC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 14, 2021

That is a pheasant. — Reliob (@reliob21) January 14, 2021

You put there with your binoculars Jimmy? — PatsGirl (@PatsGirl8931) January 14, 2021

They’re literally stealing shit in broad daylight 🙄 — Evan (@Evfields) January 14, 2021

It’s funny, because if you remember, on the very first day of Trump’s presidency, Jan. 20, 2017, there was already a scandal — a reporter for TIME noted that the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office.

Except it hadn’t. A Secret Service agent was standing in front of it. And that was how the relationship between the mainstream press and the Trump administration kicked off — Trump removing America’s most renowned civil rights leader from his office. Remember that when you see this next photo:

More stuff (appears to be Abe Lincoln bust) leaving the West Wing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/4fjkVPmiMS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 14, 2021

Are they just… looting now? Is that what we’re seeing? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 14, 2021

All these items are catalogued – I would assume criminal charges could follow for anyone choosing to steal them. — Wear the FRIGGIN mask!!!🌈🏈✈🍁 (@JTORP90) January 14, 2021

Keep filming Jim! We need evidence. — Bathsheba Dreams in Blue (@Inkling61) January 14, 2021

Is he literally stealing that? — medit8now (@medit8now) January 14, 2021

No, he’s not literally stealing that, but you’d need a little more context from Acosta to know that. Here’s Yashar Ali with the story:

Stuff lent to the White House by various museums controlled by the federal government always gets returned at the end of a term like this. The Bidens will pick their favorite things to accept on loan from museums and those items will be installed before they arrive. https://t.co/8k4woxEPMd — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 14, 2021

Oh.

second tweet adds the important context that journalistic hacks conveniently leave out for likes on social media pic.twitter.com/hoRT2Cm6Xk — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 14, 2021

Gosh I’m just … I’m just SO. DANG. SURPISED. That it was Hackcosta. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 14, 2021

Speaking of hacks, here’s a clown tag-team featuring NBC News’ presidential historian Michael Beschloss:

That Lincoln bust being carried away had better not belong to the permanent White House collection:https://t.co/gYcNdMq120 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

Make sure that Giuliani does not grab and resell the George Washington portrait that hangs in the White House East Room in payment of his Trump legal bills. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

And no, Trump’s relatives are not legally permitted to take “souvenirs” home from the permanent White House collection of paintings, furniture and artifacts. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

Count the White House silverware at noon on January 20. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

Did you tell that to George W. Bush?

And at noon on January 20, make sure no White House rugs are missing. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

Hope that nobody reading this has the bad taste to suggest that some residents and appointees may need to be frisked next Wednesday before leaving White House offices and residence for last time. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

Hope no one has seen any busts of Mussolini being carried out of the West Wing of the White House. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

Is this Beschloss’s fast five for the Chuckle Hut?

And if any of the Trumps ask for late checkout privileges from the White House, tell them no. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

If they want to take the icy and pretentious “Tennis Pavilion” home with them from the White House, maybe that should be negotiable. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

But maybe Americans should ask for their security deposit back as penalty for what was done to the White House Rose Garden. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

Make sure that no gold White House doorknobs suddenly disappear. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

NBC News, come get your doorknob.

