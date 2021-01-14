https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/14/is-he-literally-stealing-that-cnns-jim-acosta-reports-on-what-appears-to-be-a-stuffed-bird-being-moved-out-of-the-west-wing/

For now, Jim Acosta is still CNN’s White House correspondent, and in the absence of any interns to wrestle with over microphones, he seems to be cataloging all of the things being moved out of the West Wing. For example, here is what appears to be a stuffed bird. (Narrator: It is a stuffed bird.)

It’s funny, because if you remember, on the very first day of Trump’s presidency, Jan. 20, 2017, there was already a scandal — a reporter for TIME noted that the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office.

Except it hadn’t. A Secret Service agent was standing in front of it. And that was how the relationship between the mainstream press and the Trump administration kicked off — Trump removing America’s most renowned civil rights leader from his office. Remember that when you see this next photo:

No, he’s not literally stealing that, but you’d need a little more context from Acosta to know that. Here’s Yashar Ali with the story:

Oh.

Speaking of hacks, here’s a clown tag-team featuring NBC News’ presidential historian Michael Beschloss:

Did you tell that to George W. Bush?

Is this Beschloss’s fast five for the Chuckle Hut?

NBC News, come get your doorknob.

