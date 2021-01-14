https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/14/israel-leading-world-vaccinations-per-capita/
About The Author
Related Posts
NYT: Kamala's ancestral village in India is praying for her victory, hopes for “some favors” if she wins
November 3, 2020
Trump to supporters: Don't confront rioters … we're investigating their national conspiracy as we speak
September 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy