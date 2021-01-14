https://hannity.com/media-room/its-official-andrew-yang-launches-bid-to-become-next-mayor-of-nyc-calls-for-universal-income/

IT’S OFFICIAL: Andrew Yang Launches Bid to Become Next Mayor of NYC, Calls for ‘Universal’ Income’

Andrew Yang officially kicked-off his campaign to become the next Mayor of New York City this week; calling for “basic universal income” across all five boroughs.

