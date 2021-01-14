https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/14/its-the-1-year-anniversary-of-the-worst-tweet-of-2020-and-sharyl-attkisson-is-among-those-with-thoughts/

One year ago today, the World Health Organization sent out some information to the world about Covid-19. Let’s just say it’s possibly one of the most poorly aged tweets of all time:

It was, and still is, quite a doozy:

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson can’t help but notice that this seems to have escaped any correction from the “disinformation” police:

Gee, if Trump had tweeted that his account would have been suspended long before it was.

