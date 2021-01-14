https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/14/its-the-1-year-anniversary-of-the-worst-tweet-of-2020-and-sharyl-attkisson-is-among-those-with-thoughts/

One year ago today, the World Health Organization sent out some information to the world about Covid-19. Let’s just say it’s possibly one of the most poorly aged tweets of all time:

A year ago today ⬇️ https://t.co/P5UQXPrmkO — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 14, 2021

happy one-year anniversary to the worst tweet of 2020 https://t.co/k2GIWtQgxh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 14, 2021

Happy birthday to this global disaster of a tweet https://t.co/obMJvMUf4Y — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) January 14, 2021

Happy one year anniversary to this absolute gem from the Wuhan Health Organization https://t.co/Qe7dTiJedO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 14, 2021

1 year ago today the @who spread CCP propaganda to protect China and destroy life as we know it, across the globe https://t.co/BfzZGzcWXQ — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) January 14, 2021

It was, and still is, quite a doozy:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson can’t help but notice that this seems to have escaped any correction from the “disinformation” police:

Disinformation? Yet unpunished by the social media Nazis. https://t.co/uzy4DXWemf — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 14, 2021

Gee, if Trump had tweeted that his account would have been suspended long before it was.

Hey Twitter,

Below twit is long proved fake one Why it is still not flagged? Do you still need evidence?@TwitterIndia@TwitterSafety@TwitterSupport@jackhttps://t.co/0SnLgE0yLr — Yo (@6321rash) January 14, 2021

Spreading fake news. That cause tremendous loss of life and suffering. @Twitter, please, suspend this account and also give a warning to not believe in what this account says. @Macarena_Olona @Alvisepf https://t.co/mufknkfolF — paco👼🏻 (@latonilamalena) January 14, 2021

Hey @jack

Seeing as how you are hellbent on shutting down accounts who you believe spread so-called #disinformation ,

you may want to take a 2nd look at this one.@WHO 😎👍 https://t.co/xnu8145EO8 — Michael H. (@HustusMichael) January 14, 2021

