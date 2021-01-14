https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/jack-dorsey-doubles-down-on-twitters-decision-to-ban-donald-trump/

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey doubled-down on his decision to ban Donald Trump from the social media platform, saying “I do not celebrate or feel pride on our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter” and “we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter”:

And he believes “this was the right decsion for Twitter”:

But he does admit there are “real and significant ramifications”:

These “actions fragment the public conversation”:

He also said “If folks do not agree with our rules and enforcement, they can simply go to another internet service” but this ignores that all the platforms are using the same rules:

He doesn’t think every social media platform deciding to ban the sitting President of the United States at the same time was coordinated:

And he says these decisions are different than the government silencing someone:

You mean “inconsistencies” where leaders of say Iran limit the speech of their citizens but then use Twitter freely? That kind of inconsistency?

Somehow, all this led to a defense of Bitcoin:

Anyway, he’s in the process of “funding an initiative around an open decentralized standard for social media” which he’s calling “@bluesky”:

